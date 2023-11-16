Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLA. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.97. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 2,612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 45,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

