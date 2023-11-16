Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Acquires $80,764.18 in Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) Director Lee C. Wortham bought 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $80,764.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,760.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $150.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $40.57.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.