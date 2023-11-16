Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. Evofem Biosciences had a net margin of 474.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $11.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

