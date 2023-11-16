Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 451,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 366,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.75 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

