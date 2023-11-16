EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in EZFill during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EZFill by 154.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EZFill by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Price Performance

EZFL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,187. EZFill has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.31.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EZFill had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 213.46%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

