Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $16.62. Fastly shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1,863,883 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,354,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,309.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,579. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup increased their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Fastly Stock Down 7.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fastly by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fastly by 98,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 393,833 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.