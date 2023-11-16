FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FaZe stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 545,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

FaZe Price Performance

Shares of FAZEW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. FaZe has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

