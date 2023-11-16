Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ferguson by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FERG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.26. 185,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

