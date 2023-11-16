Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

