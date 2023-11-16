Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Shares of DG opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

