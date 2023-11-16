Financial Architects Inc Buys 1,370 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

