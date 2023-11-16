Financial Architects Inc Buys New Position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

