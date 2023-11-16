Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $189.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.93 and its 200 day moving average is $192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

