Financial Architects Inc Invests $235,000 in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 325,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after buying an additional 832,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 915,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,727,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.12 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group
In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $98,719.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $749,131.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,099. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
