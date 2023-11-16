Financial Architects Inc Invests $235,000 in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 325,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after buying an additional 832,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 915,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,727,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.12 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $98,719.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $749,131.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,099. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

