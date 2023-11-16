Financial Architects Inc Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $173.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

