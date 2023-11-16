Financial Architects Inc Sells 90 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.42. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $168.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.