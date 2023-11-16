Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 222 shares of company stock worth $295,861 and have sold 1,151 shares worth $1,698,305. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,379.68 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,459.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,419.35.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

