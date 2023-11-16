First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Price Target Raised to $43.00

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Financial

First Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

THFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 5,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. First Financial has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $435.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.53.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Financial by 1,184.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.