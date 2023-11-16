First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

FMBH stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $744.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

