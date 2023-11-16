First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.60% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. 20,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,557. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $49.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

