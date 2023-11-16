First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,120 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,204,000 after buying an additional 273,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,577,000 after acquiring an additional 377,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,132. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

