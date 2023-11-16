First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 912,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,603 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

