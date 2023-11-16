First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.23 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $49.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

