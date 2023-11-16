First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.13. 6,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,192. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

