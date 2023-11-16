Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLME. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 70.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLME traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208. Flame Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

