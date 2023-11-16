Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.86. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.