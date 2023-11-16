Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16,651.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 831,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,203,000 after acquiring an additional 826,582 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth $171,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

