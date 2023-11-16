Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 56,246 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:IDV opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

