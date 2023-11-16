Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 31,376 Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $856.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

