Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,194 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 172.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $16.70 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

