Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after purchasing an additional 964,298 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 584,857 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

