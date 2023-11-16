Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.67% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBON. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 287,932 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000.

VanEck China Bond ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. VanEck China Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $23.05.

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

