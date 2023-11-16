Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIA opened at $59.25 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

