Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,490 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,362,000 after acquiring an additional 176,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $88.61 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $90.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

