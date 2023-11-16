Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 313.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,057.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,144,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,919,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RFV opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

