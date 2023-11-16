Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.36 Million in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $361,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $71.62 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $390.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

