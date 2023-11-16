Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.43 Million in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 227,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WIP opened at $39.72 on Thursday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

