Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,830 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

