Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 20,817 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.40% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

XCEM stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $285.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.