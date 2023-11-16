Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 27,575 Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.11% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLBR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 101,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 197,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 111,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FLBR opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.