Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 198,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,577,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $105.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $105.54.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

