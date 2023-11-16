Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1,765.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 304,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 288,407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 544.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 236,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 226,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 222,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,067,000.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ECON opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.