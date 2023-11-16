Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 186.2% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,781.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after buying an additional 497,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,368.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 171,108 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $4,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

SVXY stock opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.