Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.86 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

