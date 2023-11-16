Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

