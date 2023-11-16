FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Up to $54.70

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.70, but opened at $56.00. FMC shares last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 153,700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

FMC Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

