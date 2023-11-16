Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Read Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.