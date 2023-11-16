Forge First Asset Management Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 4.6% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

