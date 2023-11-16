Forge First Asset Management Inc. Purchases 74,500 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental comprises about 6.7% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of GFL Environmental worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

