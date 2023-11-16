Forge First Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,600 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 12.6% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $24,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,927,000 after purchasing an additional 533,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $63.64. 843,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,910. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.